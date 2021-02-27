TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $65.41. Approximately 792,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 789,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,667. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TPI Composites by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.