TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) was down 6.5% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $60.52 and last traded at $61.14. Approximately 1,164,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 800,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,667. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

