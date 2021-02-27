TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPIC. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Shares of TPIC opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $4,104,667 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

