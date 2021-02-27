TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report $399.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.80 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $356.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of TPIC traded down $13.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 4,888,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,964. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,667. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.