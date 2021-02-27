TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $10.91. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 5,137 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,128,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,144,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

