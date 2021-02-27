Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $147.93 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

