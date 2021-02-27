Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.44

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $24.98. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 53,952 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,252,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 77,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

