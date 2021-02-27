Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.44

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $24.98. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 53,952 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
