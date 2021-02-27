Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,064 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

