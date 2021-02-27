Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,949 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

