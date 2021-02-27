Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LGVW opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $24.19.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Longview Acquisition Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

