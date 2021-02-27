Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $2.63 Million in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.76% of Experience Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPC. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. Experience Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

