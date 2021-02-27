Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.74% of Malacca Straits Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,511,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,916,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 314,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MLAC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.