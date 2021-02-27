Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,259 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.