Tornado Cash Reaches Market Cap of $75.15 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $75.15 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $247.93 or 0.00527524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00487938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00072086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00082801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.00486578 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,100 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

