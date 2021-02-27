TORM (TRMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -363.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

