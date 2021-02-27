Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.47-1.56 EPS.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $25.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

