Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.01. Tiptree shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 58,684 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 164,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tiptree by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

