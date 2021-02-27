TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Earnings Beat

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 1,617,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,915,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

