TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 1,616,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

