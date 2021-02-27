TigerCash Trading Up 103.5% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 103.5% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $806,918.02 and $8.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00315206 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.