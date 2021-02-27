Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.70 Million Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of OTRK opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.