Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81,677 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,058 shares of company stock valued at $49,936,765. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

