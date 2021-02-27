Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,045 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

