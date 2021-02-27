Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811,062 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

