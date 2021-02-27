Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 227,759 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 227,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

