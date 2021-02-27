ThoreNext (THX) Price Tops $0.14

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $4,069.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.04 or 0.00716875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040621 BTC.

ThoreNext Coin Profile

ThoreNext (CRYPTO:THX) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

