THETA Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $3.11 billion and $101.75 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00039284 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

