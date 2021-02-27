TheStreet Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to “C-“

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NYMT. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

