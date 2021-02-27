TheStreet Downgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to C+

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REXR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of REXR opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

