Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Cut to “Hold” at Leede Jones Gab

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE:TH opened at C$4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.13. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

