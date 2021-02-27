The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of WU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 4,361,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,470. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

