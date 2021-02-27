The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.28, but opened at C$0.26. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) (CVE:WI)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial and property insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (WI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.