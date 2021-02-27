The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

