The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Scotiabank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE TD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

