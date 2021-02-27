The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

TD traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

