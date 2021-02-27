The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $77.50 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

