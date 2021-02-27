The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.