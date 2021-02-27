The TJX Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

