The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 1935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.