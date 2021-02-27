The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 1935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.
About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
