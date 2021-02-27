The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Steven D. Bishop Sells 3,173 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PG opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

