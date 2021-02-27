The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%.

PNTG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 166,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.01 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several research firms have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

