The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ODP by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

