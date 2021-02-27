The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $37.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

