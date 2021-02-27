The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $24.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

