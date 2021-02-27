The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

KR stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

