The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.70-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.957-7.957 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.The J. M. Smucker also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.90 EPS.

SJM traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.