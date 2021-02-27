The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth Sells 628,019 Shares

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.