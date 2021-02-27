The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 441,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,677. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $117.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.