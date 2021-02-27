The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,941 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.58. The stock had a trading volume of 351,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

