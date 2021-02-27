The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €83.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.86 ($79.83).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €66.38 ($78.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 12 month high of €65.84 ($77.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

